Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

69,614 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13050398

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1759866881
  2. 1759866881
  3. 1759866881
  4. 1759866881
  5. 1759866881
  6. 1759866881
  7. 1759866881
  8. 1759866881
  9. 1759866881
  10. 1759866881
  11. 1759866881
  12. 1759866881
  13. 1759866881
  14. 1759866881
  15. 1759866881
  16. 1759866881
  17. 1759866881
  18. 1759866881
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,614KM
VIN 3D4GG57V79T513484

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,614 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 188,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Soul EX 54,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide LIGHT DAMAGE, EXHAUST, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide LIGHT DAMAGE, EXHAUST, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS 48,499 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Dodge Journey