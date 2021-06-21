Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7524731
  • Stock #: 856498-FS:14490
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V79T541655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY or TEXT 519-702-8888 This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519 -702- 8888 or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 139,337 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 McLaren 720S
 3,328 KM
$359,000 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 110,562 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory