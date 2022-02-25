$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
ST*ONLY 49,000KMS*REG CAB*SHORT BOX*CERTIFIED
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
49,992KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1D3HB16P79J508357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 49,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4