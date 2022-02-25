Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

49,992 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

ST*ONLY 49,000KMS*REG CAB*SHORT BOX*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

ST*ONLY 49,000KMS*REG CAB*SHORT BOX*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,992KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363094
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1D3HB16P79J508357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 49,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 103,155 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE*H...
 135,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Subaru Legacy 2...
 185,241 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory