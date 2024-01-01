Menu
2009 Ducati Monster

24,913 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ducati Monster

2009 Ducati Monster

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_LowKilometer

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,913KM
As Is Condition
VIN ZDM1RADN69B017879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,913 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Ducati Monster