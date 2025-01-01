Menu
2009 Ford F-150

688,825 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2009 Ford F-150

XL, LOW KMS, NEW SNOW PLOW, ONLY 68KMS, CERT

13197248

2009 Ford F-150

XL, LOW KMS, NEW SNOW PLOW, ONLY 68KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
688,825KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTVX14V09KC59635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 688,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

