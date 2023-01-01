$13,997+ tax & licensing
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
Location
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
106,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9450307
- Stock #: 22-R028A
- VIN: 1FTPW14V49FA10565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 106,296 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4