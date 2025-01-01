Menu
SEL AWD SUNROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold as is without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519+702+8888 or apply online. View our 700+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2009 Ford Flex

283,706 KM

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Flex

SEL AWD SUNROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

12575987

2009 Ford Flex

SEL AWD SUNROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
283,706KM
VIN 2FMDK52C29BA16370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 283,706 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD SUNROOF LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 700+ CARS IN STOCK
FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CALL or TEXT 519+702+8888
This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519+702+8888 or apply online. View our 700+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2009 Ford Flex