Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Focus

207,964 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1694018033
  2. 1694018034
  3. 1694018036
  4. 1694018037
  5. 1694018039
  6. 1694018041
  7. 1694018042
  8. 1694018044
  9. 1694018045
  10. 1694018047
  11. 1694018048
  12. 1694018050
  13. 1694018051
  14. 1694018054
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
207,964KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386054
  • Stock #: M30
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N69W154329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2004 Chrysler 300M
191,270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6
106,085 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 178,237 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory