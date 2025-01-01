Menu
2009 Ford Focus

107,537 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford Focus

SE, COUPE, MANUAL, ONLY 107KMS, CERTIFIED

13174703

2009 Ford Focus

SE, COUPE, MANUAL, ONLY 107KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1763080969046
  2. 1763080969468
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,537KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP32NX9W249012

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,537 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

