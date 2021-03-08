Menu
2009 Ford Mustang

140,265 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Special T Auto

519-681-2031

GT

GT

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6651059
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H995103040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 140,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mustang GT 45th Anniversary Edition - Manual Transmission - LOW KMS!

$11,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

