2009 GMC Sierra 1500

93,059 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SLE*4X4*EXT CAB*ONLY 93,000KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700365170
  2. 1700365171
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,059KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTEK19C49Z263619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-659-7111

