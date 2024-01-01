Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

93,261 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1719358886
  2. 1719358893
  3. 1719358902
  4. 1719358908
  5. 1719358915
  6. 1719358923
  7. 1719358929
  8. 1719358937
  9. 1719358945
  10. 1719358952
  11. 1719358960
  12. 1719358967
  13. 1719358973
  14. 1719358979
  15. 1719358984
  16. 1719358987
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,261KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTEK19C49Z263619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS 122,730 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED 189,499 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED 176,229 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500