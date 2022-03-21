Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 2500

304,852 KM

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2009 GMC Sierra 2500

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

304,852KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696858
  • Stock #: 1063
  • VIN: 1GTHK43K09F104547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1063
  • Mileage 304,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

