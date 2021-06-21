Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE4 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE4 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide

2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE4 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide

*SCREAMIN EAGLE*EXHAUST*110 CI V-TWIN 6 SPEED*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE4 CVO Ultra Classic Electra Glide

*SCREAMIN EAGLE*EXHAUST*110 CI V-TWIN 6 SPEED*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7502583
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5HD1PR8129Y956314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2010 GMC Sierra 2500
 259,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Wrangler U...
 262,672 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Infiniti G35 **...
 178,711 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory