Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

55,833 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 55,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 55,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1726792113
  2. 1726792115
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,833KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16409H109575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,833 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 KUBOTA RTV1140 RTV1100, UTV, SIDE BY SIDE, 1300HRS, DIESEL, 4X4 for sale in London, ON
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140 RTV1100, UTV, SIDE BY SIDE, 1300HRS, DIESEL, 4X4 27,870 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, 4 CYL, LOW KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2004 Toyota Corolla CE, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, 4 CYL, LOW KMS, CERT 73,815 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT 73,691 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic