2009 Honda Civic

225,575 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

SI*COUPE*6SPEED*BLACK*CERTIFIED

2009 Honda Civic

SI*COUPE*6SPEED*BLACK*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

225,575KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559585
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2HGFG21569H100724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

