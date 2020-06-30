Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

107,763 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

LX | AS-TRADED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

LX | AS-TRADED

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 5359793
  2. 5359793
  3. 5359793
  4. 5359793
  5. 5359793
  6. 5359793
  7. 5359793
  8. 5359793
  9. 5359793
  10. 5359793
  11. 5359793
  12. 5359793
  13. 5359793
  14. 5359793
  15. 5359793
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5359793
  • Stock #: PM0197
  • VIN: 5J6RE48319L806854

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PM0197
  • Mileage 107,763 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 85,987 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey C...
 91,213 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 73,010 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

866-939-XXXX

(click to show)

866-939-3410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory