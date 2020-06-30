2009 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.