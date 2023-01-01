2009 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 7 5 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9631639

9631639 VIN: 5J6RE485X9L801296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 211,754 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.