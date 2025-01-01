Menu
2009 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon

1,234 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

TRX420, 4X4, RELIABLE, DURABLE, OFFROAD, AS IS

12157138

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
1,234KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HFTE377894001802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 1,234 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
