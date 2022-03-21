Menu
2009 Honda Ridgeline

231,869 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2009 Honda Ridgeline

2009 Honda Ridgeline

2009 Honda Ridgeline

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8691572
  • VIN: 2HJYK16519H000177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow Very Sharp Midnite Blue Honda Ridgeline on Classic Gray Interior

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

