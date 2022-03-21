$13,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Ridgeline
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
231,869KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8691572
- VIN: 2HJYK16519H000177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow Very Sharp Midnite Blue Honda Ridgeline on Classic Gray Interior
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6