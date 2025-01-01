Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto L for sale in London, ON

2009 Hyundai Accent

70,028 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto L

Watch This Vehicle
13077691

2009 Hyundai Accent

Auto L

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1760620852
  2. 1760620852
  3. 1760620852
  4. 1760620852
  5. 1760620852
  6. 1760620852
  7. 1760620852
  8. 1760620852
  9. 1760620852
  10. 1760620852
  11. 1760620852
  12. 1760620852
  13. 1760620852
  14. 1760620852
  15. 1760620852
  16. 1760620852
  17. 1760620852
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,028KM
VIN KMHCN35C89U116227

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED 65,241 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 294,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE 31,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Hyundai Accent