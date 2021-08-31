Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

99,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

GL+New Tires+Power Options+A/C+ACCIDENT FREE

2009 Hyundai Accent

GL+New Tires+Power Options+A/C+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7811346
  • Stock #: 2498
  • VIN: KMHCN45CX9U386968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle! NO HIDDEN FEES!

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

New Tires+A/C+Cruise+Power Options+2 Keys

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$4,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> Brand New Front Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Accident Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

