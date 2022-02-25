$6,995+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
2009 Hyundai Accent
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
- Listing ID: 8403153
- VIN: KMHCN35C09U117985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
eXTRA cLEAN ! Fuel Saver MUST SEE this 1 wont last
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
