2009 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8403153

8403153 VIN: KMHCN35C09U117985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.