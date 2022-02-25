Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8403153
  • VIN: KMHCN35C09U117985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

eXTRA cLEAN ! Fuel Saver MUST SEE  this 1 wont last

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2008 Hyundai Tucson L
 177,110 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT
 124,346 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory