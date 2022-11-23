Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,611 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED*AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ONLY 171KMS*CERTIFIED

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED*AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ONLY 171KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,611KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9415732
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E69H262216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

