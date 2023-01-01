$5,500+ tax & licensing
A&R's Auto Sales
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED
Location
A&R's Auto Sales
280 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
196,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9626023
- VIN: 5nmsh73e09h239305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold Saftied, $5,850+HST.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
