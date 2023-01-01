Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

196,545 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
A&R's Auto Sales

LIMITED

Location

A&R's Auto Sales

280 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

196,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626023
  • VIN: 5nmsh73e09h239305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold Saftied, $5,850+HST.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

