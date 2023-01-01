Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

217,199 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

217,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9752269
  • Stock #: OX:7075
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E39H264024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:7075
  • Mileage 217,199 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

