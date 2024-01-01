Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Hyundai Sonata

189,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle
11952036

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1732372635
  2. 1732372637
  3. 1732372640
  4. 1732372642
  5. 1732372644
  6. 1732372646
  7. 1732372649
  8. 1732372651
  9. 1732372654
  10. 1732372656
  11. 1732372658
  12. 1732372660
  13. 1732372661
  14. 1732372664
  15. 1732372666
  16. 1732372668
  17. 1732372670
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,128KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPET46C59H545195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Honda Accord TOURING, AUTO, LOADED, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Accord TOURING, AUTO, LOADED, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED 49,217 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Honda Civic SE, MANUAL, ONLY 74,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2004 Honda Civic SE, MANUAL, ONLY 74,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 74,331 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERT for sale in London, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERT 189,299 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Sonata