Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Sonata

186,836 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Sonata

2009 Hyundai Sonata

SOLD AS IS .WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Sonata

SOLD AS IS .WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

  1. 7230779
  2. 7230779
  3. 7230779
  4. 7230779
  5. 7230779
  6. 7230779
  7. 7230779
  8. 7230779
  9. 7230779
  10. 7230779
  11. 7230779
  12. 7230779
  13. 7230779
  14. 7230779
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

186,836KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7230779
  • Stock #: 21T801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no extra charge!!! Over 300 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! Visit www.wewantyourcar.ca!!! All credits are welcome!!! Everyone is approved!!! Visit www.allapproved.ca to get approved today!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Juke WE ...
 101,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 212,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo WE AP...
 137,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

Call Dealer

519-914-XXXX

(click to show)

519-914-1157

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory