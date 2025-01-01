Menu
2009 Infiniti G37 X for sale in London, ON

211,913 KM

Details Features

X

13151191

X

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Used
211,913KM
VIN JNKCV64F19M652484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1006
  • Mileage 211,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2009 Infiniti G37