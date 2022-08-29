2009 Infiniti M35

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 5 2 M I Used

Listing ID: 9030874

9030874 VIN: JNKCYO1F69M852883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Champagne

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,552 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

