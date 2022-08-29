Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Infiniti M35

139,552 MI

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti M35

2009 Infiniti M35

M35X

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Infiniti M35

M35X

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,552MI
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030874
  • VIN: JNKCYO1F69M852883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,552 MI

Vehicle Description

Immaculate M35X with low kms clean clean handles amazing Drives like a Dream and Must Be Seen. Class and Elegance 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2009 Infiniti M35 M35X
 139,552 MI
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q7 QUATTRO
 227,286 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 143,619 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory