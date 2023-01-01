Menu
2009 Land Rover LR3

166,522 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Land Rover LR3

2009 Land Rover LR3

LR3 SE*AWD*LEATHER*LOADED*GREAT SHAPE*AS IS

2009 Land Rover LR3

LR3 SE*AWD*LEATHER*LOADED*GREAT SHAPE*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,522KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 1158
  • VIN: SALAE24469A499241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

