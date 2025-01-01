$8,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus ES 350
Touring
2009 Lexus ES 350
Touring
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,208KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Lexus Es350 or just a Lexus Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Lexus Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Lexus Es350s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW LEXUS ES350!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW LEXUS ES350 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Lexus Es350
* Finished in Grey, makes this Lexus look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Memory Seating
Interior
Navigation
Windows
Sun/Moon Roof
Power Options
Power Seats
Additional Features
LEATHER
Handsfree Connectivity
Enhanced Climate Control
2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES. Back-Up Camera
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2009 Lexus ES 350