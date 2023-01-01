$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2009 Lexus ES 350
2009 Lexus ES 350
*SEDAN*LEATHER*ONLY 90,000KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
90,115KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9637456
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JTHBJ46G292279100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
