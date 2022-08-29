Menu
2009 Lexus IS 250

258,601 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2009 Lexus IS 250

2009 Lexus IS 250

*SEDAN*AUTO*ALLOYS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*AS IS

2009 Lexus IS 250

*SEDAN*AUTO*ALLOYS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*AS IS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

258,601KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9324286
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JTHBK262995097821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

