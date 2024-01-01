Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Lincoln MKS

76,654 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Lincoln MKS

LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lincoln MKS

LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728228605
  2. 1728228611
  3. 1728228617
  4. 1728228623
  5. 1728228629
  6. 1728228632
  7. 1728228635
  8. 1728228638
  9. 1728228641
  10. 1728228643
  11. 1728228648
  12. 1728228651
  13. 1728228653
  14. 1728228656
  15. 1728228662
  16. 1728228665
  17. 1728228669
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,654KM
Good Condition
VIN 1LNHM93R09G604427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 76,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 259,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED 157,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Lincoln MKS