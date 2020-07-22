Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

171,352 KM

519-659-7111

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

171,352KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5447393
  • Stock #: 1072
  • VIN: JM1BK32F391203851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

