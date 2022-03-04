2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8635277

8635277 Stock #: 1124

1124 VIN: jm1bk323x91251143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1124

Mileage 84,033 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.