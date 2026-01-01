Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

196,529 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300, 4MATIC, LEATHER, SUNROOF, WHEELS, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
13486625

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300, 4MATIC, LEATHER, SUNROOF, WHEELS, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1768684957870
  2. 1768684958301
  3. 1768684958737
  4. 1768684959134
  5. 1768684959528
  6. 1768684959985
  7. 1768684960404
  8. 1768684960819
  9. 1768684961194
  10. 1768684961635
  11. 1768684962023
  12. 1768684962416
  13. 1768684962796
  14. 1768684963205
  15. 1768684963634
  16. 1768684964030
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,529KM
Fair Condition
VIN WDDGF81X09F318420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 for sale in London, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-1 195,479 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck 66,052 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 227,336 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class