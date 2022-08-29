Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

174,000 KM

Details Features

$7,991

+ tax & licensing
C230 4MATIC

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9107248
  • Stock #: 2842A
  • VIN: WDDGF85X69F338990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

