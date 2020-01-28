Menu
2009 Nissan 370Z

TOURING

2009 Nissan 370Z

TOURING

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,915KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585374
  • Stock #: SA344
  • VIN: JN1AZ44E49M406508
Exterior Colour
Greyacite
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2009 NISSAN 370Z! Fuel Efficient & Sporty! $15,995 + HST & Licensing!


FULLY CERTIFIED!


6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR A LIMITED TIME!

(6 Month/12,000KM Powertrain Warranty, Includes Zero Deductible, Seals & Gaskets, A/C, Starter & Alternator With a $3000/Claim Limit)


BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031


SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON


www.specialtyauto.ca


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

