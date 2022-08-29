Menu
2009 Nissan Altima

160,145 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9034084
  VIN: 1N4AL21E09C195617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Reliable Transportation. I have SOLD tons of this very model over past 20 years. Clean Clean inside and out Drives like a Dream and Mustbe Seen. Handles Amazing !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

