$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2009 Nissan Altima
2009 Nissan Altima
S
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
160,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9034084
- VIN: 1N4AL21E09C195617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Reliable Transportation. I have SOLD tons of this very model over past 20 years. Clean Clean inside and out Drives like a Dream and Mustbe Seen. Handles Amazing !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6