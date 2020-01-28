Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Nissan Frontier

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Frontier

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 255,885KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4575294
  • Stock #: E2475
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Frontier or just a Nissan Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Frontiers or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN FRONTIER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN FRONTIER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including VEHICLE IN MILES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Frontier
* Finished in Black, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2010 RAM 1500
 208,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler
 44,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger
 247,810 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message