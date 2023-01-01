Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10257012
  • Stock #: M15
  • VIN: Jn8az18w69w130016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M15
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

