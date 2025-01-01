Menu
<p>2009 ROGUE S AWD CHAMPAGNE COLOUR HERE @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) selling as is runs good needs muffler</p>

2009 Nissan Rogue

214,273 KM

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Rogue

S

12845524

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,273KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS58V29W162948

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 ROGUE S AWD CHAMPAGNE COLOUR HERE @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) selling as is runs good needs muffler

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Wheel Covers

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2009 Nissan Rogue