$1,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Nissan Rogue
S
2009 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,273KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS58V29W162948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,273 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 ROGUE S AWD CHAMPAGNE COLOUR HERE @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) selling as is runs good needs muffler
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2009 Nissan Rogue S 214,273 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 2WD 4dr Man Trendline 218,417 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD 5DR LX 219,398 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2009 Nissan Rogue