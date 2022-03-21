Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

191,550 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

S

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

191,550KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745152
  • VIN: JN8AS58V29W162948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,550 KM

Vehicle Description

The Classic AWD S Rogue ready for your next adventure

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

