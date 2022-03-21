$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
191,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8745152
- VIN: JN8AS58V29W162948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,550 KM
Vehicle Description
The Classic AWD S Rogue ready for your next adventure
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6