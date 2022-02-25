Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2.0 Fe+

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419919
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E89L669115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

519-659-7111

519-659-7111

