2009 Nissan Sentra

230,234 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

*SEDAN*AUTO*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED

2009 Nissan Sentra

*SEDAN*AUTO*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,234KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9363406
  Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E19L680005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

