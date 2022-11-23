2009 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 2 3 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9363406

9363406 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 3N1AB61E19L680005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 230,234 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

