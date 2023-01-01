Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

69,771 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

*AUTO*ONLY 69,000 KMS*SEDAN*4 CYL*CERTIFIED

2009 Nissan Sentra

*AUTO*ONLY 69,000 KMS*SEDAN*4 CYL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,771KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898517
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E49L697252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,771 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

