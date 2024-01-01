Menu
2009 Pontiac G3

95,744 KM

Details Features

2009 Pontiac G3

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,744KM
Good Condition
VIN 3G2TX55E89L126881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Used 2004 Kawasaki Z1000 Z1000, LOTS OF MODS, EXHAUST, CAMMED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2004 Kawasaki Z1000 Z1000, LOTS OF MODS, EXHAUST, CAMMED, AS IS 39,951 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, TONNEAU, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, TONNEAU, CERTIFIED 236,719 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 1993 Honda Prelude SR-V, MANUAL, MINT UNDERBODY, VERY CLEAN, AS IS for sale in London, ON
1993 Honda Prelude SR-V, MANUAL, MINT UNDERBODY, VERY CLEAN, AS IS 274,163 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

