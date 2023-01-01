Menu
2009 Pontiac G5

112,301 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

COUPE*4 CYL*GREAT SHAPE*ONLY 112KMS*CERTIFIED

2009 Pontiac G5

COUPE*4 CYL*GREAT SHAPE*ONLY 112KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,301KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520628
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1G2AJ15H497285929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,301 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

